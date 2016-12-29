Children among the dead in Damascus a...

Children among the dead in Damascus air strikes

13 hrs ago

At least 40 people, including several children, are killed in air strikes targeting rebel-held territory in the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, including a strike that hit a school. Rough Cut .

