Britain, France push UN Syria helicop...

Britain, France push UN Syria helicopter ban, sanctions over gas attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Britain and France want the United Nations Security Council to ban the sale or supply of helicopters to the Syrian government and to blacklist 11 Syrian military commanders and officials over chemical weapons attacks during the nearly six-year war. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stands next to his wife Asma, as he addresses injured soldiers and their mothers during a celebration marking Syrian Mother's Day in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 21, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 15 Oliver Canterrber... 3
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC