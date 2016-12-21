An Ottawa-based aid worker on the Syr...

An Ottawa-based aid worker on the Syrians who haven't found safe haven

Read more: Canada.com

In Amman, Jordan, CARE Canada's Jessie Thomson met a young Syrian woman whose life before the war seemed so much like her own back in Ottawa. A doctor in her early 30s, the woman left her Damascus apartment at her family's urging as the fighting heated up.

Chicago, IL

