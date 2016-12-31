After years of struggling to bring his Syrian family to Maine, a father reunites with his loved ones
Jena Saker, 1, plays on the floor in her family's Westbrook apartment on Friday. She arrived in the United States with her mother and siblings from Syria, joining her father, on Nov. 1, which was her birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|20 hr
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|8
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|seoshon
|39
|Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC