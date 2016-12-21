A Syrian newcomer stays strong: 'I di...

A Syrian newcomer stays strong: 'I did not cry in front of them'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Mohammad Bakhash and his family left their native Syria two-and-a-half years ago, seeking refuge in Egypt before moving to Canada in February 2016. Sure enough, it did not take long before the first cultural differences caused a commotion for the Syrian refugee and his family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 15 Oliver Canterrber... 3
News 'He has a deep sense of humanity': Syrian refug... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Ghost soldiers: Russian mercenaries secretly dy... Nov '16 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 8
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News MI6, the CIA and Turkey's rogue game in Syria (Apr '14) Oct '16 seoshon 39
News Russia mulls resuming military presence in Viet... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC