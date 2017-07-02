The first glimpse inside a Nazi loote...

The first glimpse inside a Nazi looted art collection

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Salon.com

I was seated behind the desk long used by JoA3 4e PleA nik, the Slovenian Modernist architect about whom I'd written my doctoral dissertation, which has just been published as a book . I was filming a tie-in documentary for Slovenian national television, about to tell the camera about PleA nik's home, which is now an award-winning museum in Ljubljana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,414 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC