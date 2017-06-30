No Such Thing as Menstrual Memory Fog

Contrary to what some have been led to believe, a woman's monthly menstrual cycle doesn't seem to dampen her thinking skills, no matter what time of the month it is. That's the finding of a small study that hopes to put to rest the idea that a woman isn't performing quite at her best during her period.

Chicago, IL

