Finally, there's evidence that being on your period doesn't make you less competent

Finally there's a scientific study to take down the idea that being on their period makes a woman less competent Attention, attention, any man who's suggested that a woman shouldn't be president because she'd make sh*t decisions while on her period, who's suggsted their female boss is menstruating when they make a decision, or who'd dismissed their girlfriend's thoughts because there happens to be some blood coming out of her vagina. Finally, a study is here to smack down the belief that being on her period makes a woman less competent.

