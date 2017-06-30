Adrien Brody to be honoured at Swiss film fest
Adrien Brody arrives at the 32nd Annual Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif., Oct. 23, 2010. U.S. actor Adrien Brody will receive the prestigious Leopard Club Award when the Locarno Film Festival kicks off in Switzerland next month, organizers said Tuesday.
