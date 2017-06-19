Yoga on Alps: Ram Madhav spreads PM Modi's message on Swiss Alps
Zurich [Switzerland] , June 25 : 'Jungfraujoch', situated at a height of 11,371 feet in the Swiss Alps, hosted a unique event on Saturday organized by Indo-Swiss Center, Switzerland, where hundreds of travelers from all over the world performed Yoga to celebrate the ethos of it. A premium edition of the original ancient Indian scripture "The Yogasutras of Patanjali, featuring the commentary of Vyasa", translated by an eminent Swiss scholar Acharya Vidyabhaskar was unveiled during the event by chief guest Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC