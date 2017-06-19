Yoga on Alps: Ram Madhav spreads PM M...

Yoga on Alps: Ram Madhav spreads PM Modi's message on Swiss Alps

Zurich [Switzerland] , June 25 : 'Jungfraujoch', situated at a height of 11,371 feet in the Swiss Alps, hosted a unique event on Saturday organized by Indo-Swiss Center, Switzerland, where hundreds of travelers from all over the world performed Yoga to celebrate the ethos of it. A premium edition of the original ancient Indian scripture "The Yogasutras of Patanjali, featuring the commentary of Vyasa", translated by an eminent Swiss scholar Acharya Vidyabhaskar was unveiled during the event by chief guest Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav.

Chicago, IL

