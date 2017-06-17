World's leading hearing care provider...

World's leading hearing care provider eyes China as growth powerhouse

Sonova, one of world's largest providers of hearing care solutions, foresees China as the greatest potential market worldwide and is determined on an ever closer cooperation in the years ahead, a latest report by the company said on Friday. In its annual report following a shareholders' meeting on Tuesday, Sonova, an internationally active Swiss company headquartered in Stafa, Switzerland, says it's pursuing a long-term growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region, which contributed about 10 percent to its sales in 2016-2017 and has achieved significant sales growth in recent years.

Chicago, IL

