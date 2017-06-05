Watch: System Of A Down Perform In Zurich, Setlist Included Songs...
The performance took place at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, and is the part of the band's European tour that also sees Code Orange as support. "Pictures" was performed the last time in 2000, "Highway Song" back in 2005, "Violent Pornography" in 2006, just like "This Cocaine Makes Me Feel Like I'm On This Song".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC