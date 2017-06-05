Switzerland Climate Reaction

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Gazette

Activists of Greenpeace dressed up as penguins hold a sign "Homeless penguins looking for some ice" as they protest against the decision of the US government to exit the Paris climate deal in front of the US Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, Friday, June 2 2017.

Chicago, IL

