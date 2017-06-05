Switzerland Climate Reaction
Activists of Greenpeace dressed up as penguins hold a sign "Homeless penguins looking for some ice" as they protest against the decision of the US government to exit the Paris climate deal in front of the US Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, Friday, June 2 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC