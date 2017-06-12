Swiss prosecutors confirm 25 investigations linked to FIFA

Jorge Arzuaga, 56, a former Argentine banker, Leaves federal court after pleading guilty to a U.S. charge linked to investigations of FIFA--the international soccer governing body, Thursday June 15, 2017, in New York. less Jorge Arzuaga, 56, a former Argentine banker, Leaves federal court after pleading guilty to a U.S. charge linked to investigations of FIFA--the international soccer governing body, Thursday June 15, 2017, in ... more BERN, Switzerland - The office of Switzerland's attorney general says it is leading 25 separate investigations of suspected corruption linked to FIFA and World Cup bidding.

