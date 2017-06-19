Swiss accuracy in logistics of easter...

Swiss accuracy in logistics of eastern countries: AsstrA strengthens its position in the Asian ma...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector AsstrA-Associated Traffic AG is an international transport and logistics holding company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. It is an acknowledged expert in the field of transport and logistics with an impeccable reputation and more than 20 years of experience in the international cargo transportation sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC