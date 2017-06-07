Salt expands LTE-A coverage to 40%
Further, the cellco deployed 4G technology to more than 88% of its macro antenna sites by the end of the month, adding that 'tangible' improvements had been made to coverage in several middle-sized cities, including Winterthur, Biel/Bienne and Thun. Salt added that, of the existing antenna sites upgraded with 4G technology in May, it had focused in particular on the Bernese Oberland region, with developments in Innertkirchen, Zweisimmen, Ried and Sonceboz.
