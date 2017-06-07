Salt expands LTE-A coverage to 40%

Salt expands LTE-A coverage to 40%

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Further, the cellco deployed 4G technology to more than 88% of its macro antenna sites by the end of the month, adding that 'tangible' improvements had been made to coverage in several middle-sized cities, including Winterthur, Biel/Bienne and Thun. Salt added that, of the existing antenna sites upgraded with 4G technology in May, it had focused in particular on the Bernese Oberland region, with developments in Innertkirchen, Zweisimmen, Ried and Sonceboz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC