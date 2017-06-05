Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss in a ...

Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss in a Month as Rebalancing Drags

Friday Jun 2

Oil headed for its biggest weekly drop in four weeks as U.S. supply data signaled that OPEC's efforts to re-balance oversupplied markets need more time. Futures slumped as much as 2.3 percent in New York and Brent crude in London slid below $50 a barrel.

