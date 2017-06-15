No one could explore Switzerland like Ranveer Singh did; PICS are proof
Ranveer Singh at Kempinski St Mortis in Switzerland Ranveer Singh seems to have fallen in love with Switzerland since forever and reason he could present is that how beautifully Switzerland's stunning locations and sceneries were used in Bollywood movies especially the romantic ones. And he being a Bollywood fan since childhood always had a love for Swiss countries in his heart for their filmy connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC