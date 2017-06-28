Nestle Gives an Inch on Share Buyback...

Nestle Gives an Inch on Share Buybacks But Loeb Wants More

Nestle SA made its first concession to activist investor Dan Loeb, announcing Tuesday a $21 billion share buyback plan to boost its stock price. Don't expect Loeb's Third Point LLC to stop there.

