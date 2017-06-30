Nearly Perfectly Preserved Fossil Put...

Nearly Perfectly Preserved Fossil Puts This Reptile Back on Land

Friday Jun 30

A new, beautifully preserved specimen of a reptile from the Triassic boots the species out of the water and back onto land. The fossil in question is a small reptile dating to around 241 million years ago called Esaurosphargis dalsassoi.

Chicago, IL

