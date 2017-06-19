Multinationals can transfer staff to ...

Multinationals can transfer staff to Romania for a longer period

Employees of multinational companies, who keep their employment contracts in their country of origin, can now work in Romania for up to 3 years, unlike in recent years, when legislation limited the period to one year, according to an analysis by an EY Romania manager, Geanina Ciorata. In September 2016, Romania adopted a European directive on intra-group transfers.

Chicago, IL

