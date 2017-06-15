Movenpick Hotels & Resorts to Open Ne...

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts to Open New Swiss Flagship Property in Basel in 2019

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

MA venpick Hotels & Resorts will open a new 264-room hotel in Basel's city centre in 2019, set to become the hotel group's flagship hotel in Europe. Located in the heart of the city, next to the SBB railway station, the hotel can easily be accessed from several European cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '17 Myra 47
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,071 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC