Movenpick Hotels & Resorts to Open New Swiss Flagship Property in Basel in 2019
MA venpick Hotels & Resorts will open a new 264-room hotel in Basel's city centre in 2019, set to become the hotel group's flagship hotel in Europe. Located in the heart of the city, next to the SBB railway station, the hotel can easily be accessed from several European cities.
