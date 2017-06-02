Luxoft Holding, Inc to Participate in Investor Events During the Month of June

Luxoft Holding, Inc , a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced that it will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of June: Eugene Agresta, Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, and Alina Plaia, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, conducted one-on-one meetings at the Cowen and Company 45th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference . Eugene Agresta, Senior Vice President of Sales, North America, and Alina Plaia, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at Baird's 2017 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference .

