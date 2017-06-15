Locarno Film Festival to honor helmer...

Locarno Film Festival to honor helmer Jean-Marie Straub

PanARMENIAN.Net - Director Jean-Marie Straub will receive the Locarno Film Festival 's Leopard of Honor in a special ceremony on Aug. 11, The Hollywood Reporter said. Straub is considered a benchmark auteur in European cinema, known for his rigorous style of filmmaking.

