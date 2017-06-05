Kunstmuseum Luzern opens exhibition of works by Gilles Rotzetter
Did you know that small, neutral Switzerland once wanted to become an atomic power? And that in 1945 it was not even so badly positioned for this? Under the leadership of the renowned physicist Paul Scherrer and his successors, a commission dealt with the civilian and military use of nuclear power 1946-1988. What we see and perceive in history is determined by numerous filters: medial, political, contemporary, social, personal.
