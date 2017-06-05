Kunstmuseum Luzern opens exhibition o...

Kunstmuseum Luzern opens exhibition of works by Gilles Rotzetter

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Did you know that small, neutral Switzerland once wanted to become an atomic power? And that in 1945 it was not even so badly positioned for this? Under the leadership of the renowned physicist Paul Scherrer and his successors, a commission dealt with the civilian and military use of nuclear power 1946-1988. What we see and perceive in history is determined by numerous filters: medial, political, contemporary, social, personal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May 16 Myra 47
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC