Invitation to the 20th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG
Approval of the annual report, the financial statements and annual financial statements for the financial year 2016/2017; appropriation of the net result for the year The Board of Directors proposes to approve the annual report, the IFRS financial statements and statutory annual financial statements for the financial year 2016/2017, and carry forward the balance sheet surplus of CHF 109.001m. The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect the current members Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner, Bernhard Schurmann and Martin Eberhard for another one-year term ending at the next Annual General Meeting 2018.
