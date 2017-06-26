India's membership to NSG stalled by ...

India's membership to NSG stalled by China again

Saturday Jun 24

Except China, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France have already extended support for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Thanks to China, India's wait for Nuclear Suppliers Group membership continues as the 27th plenary meeting of the body ended in Bern, Switzerland without handing out any good news for New Delhi.

Chicago, IL

