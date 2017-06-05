Gurit wins contract for exterior body...

Gurit wins contract for exterior body panels from Italian car maker

Gurit has won a new contract for the production and supply of carbon fiber-based exterior car body panels to an Italian automotive OEM. Total value of the two-year contract is at around CHF 9 million and the supply to the project is scheduled to start in January 2018.

