'Global Water Dances' unfolds along the Stone Arch Bridge

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Star Tribune

What do Lima, Peru; Lagos, Nigeria; Cairo, Egypt; Zurich, Switzerland; Manila, Philippines; and Minneapolis all have in common? They're among the 90 international cities participating in "Global Water Dances," a biannual performance event celebrating water as a vital resource. This ambitious project was hatched in 2008 at a dance and environmental conference in England.

Chicago, IL

