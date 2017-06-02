Global dismay mounts over Paris climate deal withdrawal
Global dismay mounts over Paris climate deal withdrawal German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that Trump's decision was "extremely regrettable." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2swQdUW Christian Engeli, campaign manager for Greenpeace Switzerland, speaks while activists of Greenpeace protest with a sign reading 'fuel puppet', during a protest against the decision of the US government to exit the Paris climate deal, in front of U.S. Embassy in Bern, Switzerland, June 2 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May 16
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC