From the A-J's Pages: San Antonio man gets 15 years for sausage theft

Friday Jun 23

A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing two sausages and threatening a store clerk and a police officer. BERN, Switzerland - The Germans have called up all men of 21 to 29 in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania for a year of labor service in Germany, a Berlin announcement said today.

Chicago, IL

