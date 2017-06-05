Fascinating history resides within borders on Switzerland's Arms stamps
The 1918 series: the 10-centime semipostal stamp features the arms of canton Uri, with the border showing an apple with an arrow through it. The 1918 series: the15c, the arms of canton Geneva, with the strings of pearls in the border representing the canton as the center of jewelry trade.
