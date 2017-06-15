Export Business Centers will be set u...

Export Business Centers will be set up in Ploiesti and Bacau

The municipalities of the Prahova and Bacau counties will be the main beneficiaries of the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Program. The confirmation came from the Ministry for the Environment, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, one of the state secretaries, who came to Prahova at the beginning of this week, announcing that an Export Business Center will be set up in Ploiesti and Bacau.

