Expertise: No Longer a Sine Qua Non for Guideline Authors? [Editorial Commentaries]

From the Department of Cardiology and Clinical Research, Inselspital Bern, University of Bern, Switzerland ; Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, New York, NY ; Jagiellonian University Krakow, Poland ; Department of Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Clinica Medica, University of Brescia, Italy ; Service de NA©phrologie et Hypertension, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois , Lausanne, Switzerland ; Department of Biomedical Sciences, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, Yakima, WA ; Heart Disease Prevention Program, Division of Cardiology, Department of Medicine, C240 Medical Sciences, University of California, Irvine ; Department of Internal Medicine and Gerontology, Jagiellonian University Medical College, Krakow, Poland ; Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Department of Medicine, Jichi Medical University School of Medicine, Tochigi, Japan ; Department of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.