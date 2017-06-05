EasyOne Air Portable, Calibration-Free Spirometer from ndd Medical
The EasyOne Air uses the company's TrueFlow ultrasound technology that does not require any calibration or maintenance, allowing it to be used for years. It has a rechargeable battery that's replenished when connected to a base station, and when disconnected it can be carried in one hand.
