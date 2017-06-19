DiaSorin Inc. And Tecan To Collaborat...

DiaSorin Inc. And Tecan To Collaborate In New Platform Development

Read more: BioSpace

Saluggia, Italy and Mannedorf, Switzerland, June 23, 2017 - DiaSorin and Tecan Group announced today that they have agreed to collaborate in a development under which DiaSorin will make use of Tecan's Fluent Laboratory Automation Solution as its Nucleic Acid extraction platform. The new platform will be used in combination with the DiaSorin Liaison MDX PCR system to provide the customer with a complete sample to result system for Molecular Diagnostics.

Chicago, IL

