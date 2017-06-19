DiaSorin Inc. And Tecan To Collaborate In New Platform Development
Saluggia, Italy and Mannedorf, Switzerland, June 23, 2017 - DiaSorin and Tecan Group announced today that they have agreed to collaborate in a development under which DiaSorin will make use of Tecan's Fluent Laboratory Automation Solution as its Nucleic Acid extraction platform. The new platform will be used in combination with the DiaSorin Liaison MDX PCR system to provide the customer with a complete sample to result system for Molecular Diagnostics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC