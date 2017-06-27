David Cameron and The Queen named in ...

David Cameron and The Queen named in FIFA corruption report

The former PM and the heir to the throne were at a meeting where a vote-swapping deal was discussed, an official report seen by The Telegraph said. It reveals how Mr Cameron asked South Korea to back England's 2018 bid, but was told to back their 2022 bid in return.

