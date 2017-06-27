David Cameron and The Queen named in FIFA corruption report
The former PM and the heir to the throne were at a meeting where a vote-swapping deal was discussed, an official report seen by The Telegraph said. It reveals how Mr Cameron asked South Korea to back England's 2018 bid, but was told to back their 2022 bid in return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07)
|May '17
|Myra
|47
|Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|carolinasart
|2
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Medewiwin Officer
|2
|Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|The Proclaimer
|4
|Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16)
|May '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12)
|Jan '16
|Play it again Sam
|18
|Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Jane Said
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC