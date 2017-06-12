Chosen freely, religion helps foster ...

Elder Neil L Andersen introduces his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, to AntA'nio Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, prior to being seated together at the head table for dinner during the Horasis Global Meeting. If chosen freely, religion helps foster the conditions necessary for a strong and stable society - one that can better weather the ups and downs that inevitably come, said Elder Neil L. Andersen during a panel discussion at a major global gathering of business, government and thought leaders on May 28. That's because religion helps build social capital.

