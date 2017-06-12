China Building 8 Large Carbon-Storage...

China Building 8 Large Carbon-Storage Projects

China has definitely taken the lead globally in its effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, just recently beginning construction of the first of eight large-scale carbon capture and storage projects. Just two weeks ago, Digital Journal featured the world's first commercial carbon capture and storage plant opened in Zurich, Switzerland with the goal of selling compressed CO2 gas to industry, basically re-purposing the gas.

