Central Bernese Mountain Dog Club holds 25th anniversary celebration in South Derbyshire

Wednesday Jun 7

A popular dog show has been held in South Derbyshire to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The Central Bernese Mountain Dog Club held its Single Breed Open Show in Overseal for the 10th year in May, celebrating 25 years since the formation of the club.

Chicago, IL

