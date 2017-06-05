Antique pew turned into mural by students

Take, for instance, an old, handmade church pew that is covered in New Bern Swiss bears, that will be permanently ensconced in front of the guidance counselor's office at New Bern High School. The old pew, originally built by worshippers at the Fine, New York, Catholic Church in the 1800s, was purchased and donated to the high school as an art project.

