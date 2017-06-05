Analysis of Czech ex-minister Babis's firm appears on Internet

An analysis of the Imoba company indicating that former Czech finance minister Andrej Babis committed tax evasion has appeared on the Twitter account, which recently released compromising audio recordings featuring Babis. Imoba is part of the giant Agrofert concern, including some media outlets, which billionaire businessman Babis owned until February when he transferred it to trust funds to comply with an amended conflict of interest law.

