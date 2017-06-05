Ada Tsang seeks to scale highest summit in Swiss Bernese Alps

The first Hong Kong woman to climb Mount Everest said her next goal would be to take part in a tough 101km ultra-trail race in Switzerland and a 20km event in Italy. Shrugging off criticism that she did not stop to save dying climbers on her way to the top of Everest, Ada Tsang Yin-hung said she now just wanted to focus on preparing for the coming races.

