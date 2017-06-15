15:40 New Mongolian Ambassador to UN named
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to Swiss Confederation L.Purevsuren was appointed as a permanent representative of Mongolia to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.
