Swiss watchdog: Probes of money laundering jump in 2016

Dr. Thomas Bauer, president of the board of directors FINMA, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, speaks to the Media in Bern Switzerland on Tuesday April 4 2017. Mark Branson,, left, CEO of FINMA, Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, and Dr. Thomas Bauer, president of the board of directors of FINMA, speak to the Media in Bern Switzerland on Tuesday April 4 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.