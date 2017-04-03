Swiss making progress in 1MDB case despite Malaysia's silence: Top prosecutor

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said on Wednesday that his money laundering investigation into Malaysian fund 1MDB was making progress despite Malaysian authorities' refusal to cooperate. Swiss Deputy Attorney Generals Ruedi Montanari and Jacques Rayroud sit beside Attorney General Michael Lauber, to address a news conference in Bern, Switzerland April 5, 2017.

