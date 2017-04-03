Swiss artist Beat Zoderer exhibits at...

Swiss artist Beat Zoderer exhibits at von Bartha

Internationally acclaimed Swiss artist Beat Zoderer exhibits at von Bartha , Basel from April 6- July 23, 2017. Over the past four decades, Zoderer's ever-evolving artistic style has seen him explore the qualities of the grid - through the manipulation of pattern and negative space, and the repetitive combination of uniform elements - and experiment with the properties of industrially produced materials.

