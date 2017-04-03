Singapore's Viant Commodities launche...

Singapore's Viant Commodities launches copper JV with KME

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Singapore's Viant Commodities PTE Ltd said on Wednesday it has launched a joint venture with European copper products maker KME in Switzerland. The venture, Tekvalia AG, will be based in Zug and will focus on trading and distribution of copper products and services through the supply chain in Europe, Viant Commodities Managing Director Rene van der Kam told Reuters.

