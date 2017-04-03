Hear Feist's Stormy Collaboration Wit...

Hear Feist's Stormy Collaboration With Jarvis Cocker, 'Century'

Feist released a stormy new song, "Century," from her upcoming fifth LP, Pleasure . The track opens with the singer crooning over ragged guitars and pounding percussion, but the vibe shifts midway through, with former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker reciting an eerie poem about the length of a century.

Chicago, IL

