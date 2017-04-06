Data presented at AACR meeting indica...

Data presented at AACR meeting indicate diverse tumor-targeting...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Data presented at AACR meeting indicate diverse tumor-targeting properties of Basilea's BAL101553 and show a combination potential with bevacizumab Basel, Switzerland, April 06, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the anti-tumor activity of its clinical oncology drug candidate BAL101553 as a late-breaking abstract at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington DC, April 1-5, 2017. The drug candidate was studied both as monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heidi looks back on a life less ordinary (Apr '08) Jan '17 carolinasart 2
News DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sept. 16 (Sep '16) Sep '16 Medewiwin Officer 2
News Burqa ban comes into force in Swiss canton (Jul '16) Jul '16 The Proclaimer 4
News Migrant boys who refuse to shake teachers' hand... (May '16) May '16 Tom Fontaine 12
News U.S. patients choosing Mexican hospitals for pr... (Aug '07) May '16 Eagle 0204 46
News Apricus Biosciences to Provide Overview of Rx a... (Aug '12) Jan '16 Play it again Sam 18
News Report: Two Duggar Sisters to Star in TLC Specials (Nov '15) Nov '15 Jane Said 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 280,095,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC