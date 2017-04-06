Data presented at AACR meeting indicate diverse tumor-targeting...
Data presented at AACR meeting indicate diverse tumor-targeting properties of Basilea's BAL101553 and show a combination potential with bevacizumab Basel, Switzerland, April 06, 2017 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. announced today the presentation of preclinical data on the anti-tumor activity of its clinical oncology drug candidate BAL101553 as a late-breaking abstract at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington DC, April 1-5, 2017. The drug candidate was studied both as monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab .
